Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.33, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $692.71M. MTTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.45, offering almost -219.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.43% since then. We note from Matterport Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Instantly MTTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.67 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.79% year-to-date, but still down -11.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is -12.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.64 day(s).

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Matterport Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.73 percent over the past six months and at a 17.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Matterport Inc. to make $38.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.51 million and $28.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.20%.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.53% of Matterport Inc. shares, and 40.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.90%. Matterport Inc. stock is held by 287 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.70% of the shares, which is about 7.85 million shares worth $21.98 million.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with 1.71% or 4.98 million shares worth $15.2 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.