Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $123.90M. RIDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.73, offering almost -617.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.54% since then. We note from Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RIDE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Instantly RIDE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5388 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.12% year-to-date, but still up 8.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is -17.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIDE is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Lordstown Motors Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.28 percent over the past six months and at a -58.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,766.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. to make $450k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 40.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.88% per year for the next five years.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.46% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, and 24.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.98%. Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is held by 191 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.00% of the shares, which is about 4.78 million shares worth $5.45 million.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with 1.60% or 3.83 million shares worth $3.99 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.