Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $1.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.95 million shares of the Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $167.10M. LILM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -757.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from Lilium N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Lilium N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LILM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lilium N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4598 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.16% year-to-date, but still down -3.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is -44.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LILM is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -138.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Lilium N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.78 percent over the past six months and at a 19.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.55% of Lilium N.V. shares, and 13.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.24%. Lilium N.V. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF, with 0.03% or 0.13 million shares worth $82031.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.