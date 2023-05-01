Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS).

In the last trading session, 3.35 million shares of the Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) were traded, and its beta was 2.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $160.44M. WKHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.73, offering almost -403.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.38% since then. We note from Workhorse Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 million.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Instantly WKHS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9999 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.01% year-to-date, but still down -4.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is -28.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.23 day(s).

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Workhorse Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.58 percent over the past six months and at a 24.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,676.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. to make $16.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14k and $13k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70,257.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 130,361.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.00%.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.44% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares, and 35.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.19%. Workhorse Group Inc. stock is held by 275 institutions, with Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.54% of the shares, which is about 7.76 million shares worth $10.32 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.81% or 4.8 million shares worth $7.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.