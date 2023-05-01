Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX).

In today’s recent session, 3.13 million shares of the Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.25, and it changed around -$7.0 or -24.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.65B. PLRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.64, offering almost -72.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.36% since then. We note from Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.03K.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PLRX as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.67 for the current quarter.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) trade information

Instantly PLRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -24.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.85 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.93% year-to-date, but still down -30.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) is -19.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLRX is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -196.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -88.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) estimates and forecasts

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.04 percent over the past six months and at a 9.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -58.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Pliant Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.25 million and $4.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -70.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.20%.

PLRX Dividends

Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.68% of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 79.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.67%. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 200 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.43% of the shares, which is about 4.39 million shares worth $84.92 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 6.56% or 3.88 million shares worth $74.97 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $42.83 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $24.3 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.