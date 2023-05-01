Let’s Get Started On The Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.42 million shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.73, and it changed around $0.22 or 3.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. KC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -76.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.11% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.53 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.61% year-to-date, but still down -14.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is -22.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KC is forecast to be at a low of $12.95 and a high of $93.01. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1523.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -126.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $285.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited to make $292.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $369.56 million and $264.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.80%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 06 and June 12.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, and 19.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.11%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is held by 134 institutions, with MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 1.16% of the shares, which is about 2.94 million shares worth $11.3 million.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk, with 0.55% or 1.4 million shares worth $6.71 million as of Jan 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.