Let’s Discuss The TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.90, and it changed around -$33.31 or -30.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.79B. TOP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $256.44, offering almost -242.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 95.33% since then. We note from TOP Financial Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

Instantly TOP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -30.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 256.44 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 70.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 1434.84% year-to-date, but still up 963.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) is 1261.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) estimates and forecasts

TOP Dividends

TOP Financial Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 17.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 85.59% of TOP Financial Group Limited shares, and 0.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.16%. TOP Financial Group Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 38761.0 shares worth $2.75 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.06% or 19596.0 shares worth $1.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

