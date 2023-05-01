It’s Easy To Bet On C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 6.57 million shares of the C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.82, and it changed around $0.23 or 1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.97B. AI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.68, offering almost -94.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.99% since then. We note from C3.ai Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.81 million.

C3.ai Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. C3.ai Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.16 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.25% year-to-date, but still down -11.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is -31.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AI is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

C3.ai Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.57 percent over the past six months and at a 36.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect C3.ai Inc. to make $71.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $72.32 million and $65.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.40%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 30 and June 05.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.32% of C3.ai Inc. shares, and 42.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.60%. C3.ai Inc. stock is held by 322 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.59% of the shares, which is about 2.82 million shares worth $31.54 million.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund, with 2.24% or 2.43 million shares worth $27.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.