Is SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 5.54 million shares of the SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.22, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.33B. SPWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.42, offering almost -114.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.0% since then. We note from SunPower Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

SunPower Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 21 recommended SPWR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SunPower Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Instantly SPWR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.49 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.68% year-to-date, but still down -5.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is 1.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPWR is forecast to be at a low of $6.81 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 48.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

SunPower Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.98 percent over the past six months and at a 21.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect SunPower Corporation to make $479.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $336.07 million and $414.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.30%. SunPower Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 27.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 53.11% per year for the next five years.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of SunPower Corporation shares, and 91.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.86%. SunPower Corporation stock is held by 398 institutions, with Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.74% of the shares, which is about 3.05 million shares worth $42.18 million.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF, with 1.52% or 2.66 million shares worth $40.01 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.