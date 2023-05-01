Is Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 2.91 million shares of the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) were traded, and its beta was 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.64, and it changed around $0.28 or 5.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. IOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.71, offering almost -196.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.67% since then. We note from Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended IOVA as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.79 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.74% year-to-date, but still down -1.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is -14.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.16 day(s).

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.80 percent over the past six months and at a -13.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.60% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. to make $9.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.00%.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 89.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.32%. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 328 institutions, with SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 4.45% of the shares, which is about 9.89 million shares worth $72.11 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.06% or 4.58 million shares worth $29.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.