Is FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 2.36 million shares of the FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.07, and it changed around $0.12 or 1.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $970.92M. FREY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.94, offering almost -139.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.19% since then. We note from FREYR Battery’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

FREYR Battery stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FREY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FREYR Battery is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.42 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.55% year-to-date, but still down -4.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is -15.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FREY is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

FREYR Battery share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.35 percent over the past six months and at a -45.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -925.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect FREYR Battery to make $1.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.77% of FREYR Battery shares, and 49.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.87%. FREYR Battery stock is held by 209 institutions, with Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.98% of the shares, which is about 1.36 million shares worth $12.13 million.

PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd, with 0.87% or 1.22 million shares worth $11.05 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.