Is Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN)â€™s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) were traded. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $14.19, and it changed around $1.79 or 14.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $890.44M. DAWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.35, offering almost -99.79% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $5.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.66% since then. We note from Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.63K.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DAWN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Instantly DAWN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.12 on Friday, 04/28/23 decreased the stockâ€™s daily price by -0.5%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -34.06% year-to-date, but still up 3.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) is 11.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAWN is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $64.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -351.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -31.84 percent over the past six months and at a -14.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.28% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 82.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.39%. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 161 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.24% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $193.73 million.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, with 10.29% or 7.57 million shares worth $162.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.74 million shares worth $32.11 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $31.91 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.