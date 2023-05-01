Is Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (NASDAQ: CENN) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.75M. CENN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.27, offering almost -513.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.73% since then. We note from Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3920 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.73% year-to-date, but still down -3.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is -10.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.91 day(s).

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 13.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.12% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares, and 9.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.65%. Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock is held by 111 institutions, with iShares Russell 2000 ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 1.59% of the shares, which is about 4.15 million shares worth $2.25 million.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, with 0.69% or 1.81 million shares worth $0.98 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.