Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.32, and it changed around $1.35 or 8.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $665.43M. ICPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.86, offering almost -26.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.59% since then. We note from Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 794.83K.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ICPT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Instantly ICPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.37 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.02% year-to-date, but still down -9.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is 25.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICPT is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -211.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.78 percent over the past six months and at a 41.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -76.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -105.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $87.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $71.76 million and $77.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.50%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -20.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -8.89% per year for the next five years.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.20% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 79.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.22%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 228 institutions, with SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 5.41% of the shares, which is about 2.26 million shares worth $45.53 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.70% or 1.12 million shares worth $13.9 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.