Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 8.91 million shares of the Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.70, and it changed around $0.38 or 28.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.84M. ILAG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.40, offering almost -1452.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.90K.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) trade information

Instantly ILAG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 28.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 93.01% year-to-date, but still up 73.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) is 63.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) estimates and forecasts

ILAG Dividends

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.83% of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. shares, and 0.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.30%. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 48948.0 shares worth $43074.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.12% or 21100.0 shares worth $18568.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8624.0 shares worth $11556.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.