Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around -$0.11 or -4.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $355.80M. INVZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.21, offering almost -148.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.0% since then. We note from Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.72 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.39% year-to-date, but still down -4.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is -23.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.03 day(s).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.18 percent over the past six months and at a 4.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 119.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Innoviz Technologies Ltd. to make $1.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.77 million and $1.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.40%.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.50% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, and 55.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.63%. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 1.6 million shares worth $5.6 million.

Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd, with 0.84% or 1.14 million shares worth $5.44 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.