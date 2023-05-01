Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -77.57%

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around $0.03 or 19.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.50M. INFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.76, offering almost -877.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Instantly INFI has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1840 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.57% year-to-date, but still up 9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is -5.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -85.37 percent over the past six months and at a 2.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -47.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $350k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $652k and $686k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -54.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -49.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.60%.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.15% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 28.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.41%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.86% of the shares, which is about 2.56 million shares worth $1.42 million.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund, with 1.41% or 1.26 million shares worth $0.7 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.