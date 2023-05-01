IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.3 million shares of the IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.46, and it changed around -$0.37 or -20.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.60M. INAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.95, offering almost -170.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.14% since then. We note from IN8bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

Instantly INAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -20.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.9499 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 63.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.80% year-to-date, but still up 39.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) is 6.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) estimates and forecasts

IN8bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.57 percent over the past six months and at a 2.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.30% in the next quarter.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.27% of IN8bio Inc. shares, and 8.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.88%. IN8bio Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.31 million.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund, with 0.28% or 68700.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.