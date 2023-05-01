ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 2.39 million shares of the ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.49, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $976.51M. IMGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.63, offering almost -20.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.53% since then. We note from ImmunoGen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

Instantly IMGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.70 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.58% year-to-date, but still up 35.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is 47.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.64 day(s).

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

ImmunoGen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.88 percent over the past six months and at a 7.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect ImmunoGen Inc. to make $40.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.16 million and $12.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 144.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 228.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.10%.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and July 31.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares, and 90.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.01%. ImmunoGen Inc. stock is held by 297 institutions, with Woodline Partners LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.22% of the shares, which is about 5.03 million shares worth $24.93 million.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 11.61 million shares worth $45.06 million, making up 5.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.62 million shares worth around $32.83 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.