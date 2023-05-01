If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK)

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.11 or -9.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.90M. FRBK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.51, offering almost -302.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12. We note from Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 758.77K.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FRBK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Republic First Bancorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) trade information

Instantly FRBK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.14% year-to-date, but still down -15.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) is -6.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRBK is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -257.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -257.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Republic First Bancorp Inc. to make $46.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $43.17 million and $40.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.10%.

FRBK Dividends

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.29% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares, and 52.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.80%. Republic First Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 147 institutions, with BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 2.02% of the shares, which is about 1.29 million shares worth $2.59 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 1.84% or 1.17 million shares worth $2.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.