If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY)

In the last trading session, 2.72 million shares of the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.83, and it changed around $0.19 or 5.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.68B. PSNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.36, offering almost -248.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.02% since then. We note from Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.89 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.87% year-to-date, but still up 3.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is 6.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC to make $570 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC earnings are expected to increase by 51.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.54% per year for the next five years.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.97% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, and 5.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.48%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock is held by 95 institutions, with Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.59% of the shares, which is about 2.74 million shares worth $10.39 million.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF, with 0.11% or 0.49 million shares worth $2.63 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.