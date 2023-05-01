If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 45.19 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.92M. FFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.85, offering almost -4517.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.88% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.08 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FFIE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2135 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.27% year-to-date, but still down -21.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -51.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 165.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FFIE is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5782.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5782.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter.

1 analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to make $26.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 26.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.84% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, and 7.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.92%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.89% of the shares, which is about 6.15 million shares worth $1.79 million.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with 0.67% or 4.63 million shares worth $2.46 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.