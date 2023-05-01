Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 133.45 million shares of the Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.02, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.50M. IDEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.89, offering almost -4350.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.02. We note from Ideanomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 127.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.33 million.

Ideanomics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IDEX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ideanomics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Instantly IDEX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0419 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 52.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.37% year-to-date, but still down -43.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is -80.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 66.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IDEX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Ideanomics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -91.72 percent over the past six months and at a 27.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 292.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ideanomics Inc. to make $82.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.39 million and $9.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 232.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 755.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.30%.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.25% of Ideanomics Inc. shares, and 2.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.58%. Ideanomics Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 1.00% of the shares, which is about 7.9 million shares worth $1.06 million.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF, with 0.36% or 2.8 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.