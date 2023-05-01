Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.68M. HYMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.89, offering almost -397.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.42% since then. We note from Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.51 million.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3985 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.98% year-to-date, but still down -6.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is -5.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYMC is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3321.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3321.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.63% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, and 17.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.79%. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock is held by 105 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.14% of the shares, which is about 4.29 million shares worth $2.28 million.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with 1.54% or 3.09 million shares worth $1.2 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.