Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 5.03 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded, and its beta was 3.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $544.80M. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.01, offering almost -124.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.42% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.69 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 110.59% year-to-date, but still up 5.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is 1.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -179.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.80 percent over the past six months and at a -2.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.84% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 9.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.32%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 162 institutions, with Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Jan 30, 2023, it held 2.93% of the shares, which is about 6.49 million shares worth $12.52 million.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, with 0.72% or 1.59 million shares worth $1.35 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.