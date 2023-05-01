Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 1.62 million shares of the Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.05, and it changed around $0.46 or 3.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.41B. HIMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.23, offering almost -1.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.43% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended HIMS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.20 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 87.99% year-to-date, but still up 2.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is 21.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMS is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Hims & Hers Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 177.65 percent over the past six months and at a 59.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $179.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Hims & Hers Health Inc. to make $183.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $101.31 million and $113.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 76.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.40%.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 08.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.94% of Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, and 54.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.50%. Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.66% of the shares, which is about 11.32 million shares worth $72.56 million.

Redpoint Management, Llc, with 5.20% or 10.4 million shares worth $66.64 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.57 million shares worth $22.89 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $19.75 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.