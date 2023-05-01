Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 3.46 million shares of the Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around -$0.65 or -59.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.59M. HILS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.65, offering almost -502.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.82% since then. We note from Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HILS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

Instantly HILS has showed a red trend with a performance of -59.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 65.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.29% year-to-date, but still down -48.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) is -51.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HILS is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -809.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -809.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) estimates and forecasts

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.82% of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. shares, and 1.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.52%. Hillstream BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 38313.0 shares worth $41761.0.