Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $119.70M. GOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.19, offering almost -1077.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.46% since then. We note from Gossamer Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GOSS as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.55% year-to-date, but still up 6.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is -3.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOSS is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1062.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Gossamer Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.06 percent over the past six months and at a 21.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.10% in the next quarter.

Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.75% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, and 118.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 124.68%. Gossamer Bio Inc. stock is held by 175 institutions, with SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 24.76% of the shares, which is about 23.52 million shares worth $40.69 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.54% or 2.42 million shares worth $5.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.