Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.98 million shares of the Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.78M. GSUN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.00, offering almost -6734.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.37% since then. We note from Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

Instantly GSUN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.36% year-to-date, but still up 16.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) is -10.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.94 day(s).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) estimates and forecasts

GSUN Dividends

Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.06% of Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares, and 1.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.07%. Golden Sun Education Group Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.13 million.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with 0.24% or 34224.0 shares worth $37646.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6190.0 shares worth $12008.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.