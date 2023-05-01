Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 7.04 million shares of the Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) were traded, and its beta was 3.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $268.10M. GEVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.80, offering almost -313.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.9% since then. We note from Gevo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.43 million.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.65% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.45%. We can see from the shorts that 41.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.99 day(s).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Gevo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.43 percent over the past six months and at a 12.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 975.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Gevo Inc. to make $3.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $232k and $89k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,111.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,641.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.00%. Gevo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -46.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.83% of Gevo Inc. shares, and 49.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.41%. Gevo Inc. stock is held by 210 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.05% of the shares, which is about 26.22 million shares worth $30.41 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.75% or 25.48 million shares worth $29.56 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 17.24 million shares worth $20.0 million, making up 7.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $7.7 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.