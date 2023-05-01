Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 2.89 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) were traded, and its beta was -0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.28, and it changed around $0.21 or 6.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $796.19M. GOTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -67.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.49% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.09 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.45 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.98% year-to-date, but still down -3.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -30.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $443.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gaotu Techedu Inc. to make $41.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $361.37 million and $100.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -58.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.90%. Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 100.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 05 and June 09.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.15% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, and 18.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.47%. Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk being the largest institutional investor. By Jan 30, 2023, it held 1.37% of the shares, which is about 2.02 million shares worth $8.0 million.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx, with 1.20% or 1.77 million shares worth $7.03 million as of Jan 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.