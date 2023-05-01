Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.94, and it changed around $0.21 or 7.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.80M. GRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.90, offering almost 1.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.9% since then. We note from Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 706.87K.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRTX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Instantly GRTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.02 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 97.32% year-to-date, but still up 4.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 20.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRTX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -410.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -104.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Galera Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 71.93 percent over the past six months and at a 37.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.70%. Galera Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 44.30% per year for the next five years.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.45% of Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 31.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.76%. Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.89% of the shares, which is about 0.38 million shares worth $0.57 million.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund, with 0.73% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.