Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN)

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around -$0.07 or -6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.10M. UXIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.70, offering almost -919.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.81% since then. We note from Uxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 317.60K.

Uxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UXIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Instantly UXIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.54% year-to-date, but still up 15.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is -54.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $413.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UXIN is forecast to be at a low of $413.57 and a high of $413.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39287.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39287.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Uxin Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.67 percent over the past six months and at a -252.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Uxin Limited to make $98.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.90%.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.58% of Uxin Limited shares, and 30.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.27%. Uxin Limited stock is held by 26 institutions, with Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $1.11 million.