Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)

In the last trading session, 152.42 million shares of the First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.51, and it changed around -$2.68 or -43.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. FRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $171.09, offering almost -4774.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.76, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -35.61% since then. We note from First Republic Bank’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 84.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.41 million.

First Republic Bank stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended FRC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Republic Bank is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.04 for the current quarter.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) trade information

Instantly FRC has showed a red trend with a performance of -43.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.36 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 78.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.12% year-to-date, but still down -75.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is -75.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRC is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $140.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3888.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -127.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Republic Bank (FRC) estimates and forecasts

First Republic Bank share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -96.99 percent over the past six months and at a -109.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -148.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -138.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -50.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $551.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect First Republic Bank to make $548.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.51 billion and $1.55 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -63.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -64.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.60%.

FRC Dividends

First Republic Bank’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 12 and July 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 30.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 30.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of First Republic Bank shares, and 94.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.79%. First Republic Bank stock is held by 1,022 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.09% of the shares, which is about 5.56 million shares worth $677.56 million.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund, with 2.37% or 4.26 million shares worth $519.22 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.