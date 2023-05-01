Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX)

In the last trading session, 3.95 million shares of the Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around -$0.25 or -35.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.39M. SATX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.21, offering almost -17119.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -43.48% since then. We note from Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 885.92K.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Instantly SATX has showed a red trend with a performance of -35.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 70.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.11% year-to-date, but still down -68.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) is -42.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) estimates and forecasts

SATX Dividends

Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.09% of Satixfy Communications Ltd. shares, and 11.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.96%. Satixfy Communications Ltd. stock is held by 18 institutions, with ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.36% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.2 million.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF, with 0.13% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.