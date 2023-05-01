Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI)

In today’s recent session, 5.93 million shares of the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.25, and it changed around -$5.93 or -44.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.88M. HUDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $192.88, offering almost -2560.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.14% since then. We note from Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 979.22K.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Instantly HUDI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -44.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.83 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 51.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.72% year-to-date, but still up 150.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) is 127.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.33 day(s).

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 02.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.24% of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. shares, and 3.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.07%. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.05% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $2.12 million.

Xtx Topco Ltd, with 0.32% or 45070.0 shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7169.0 shares worth $52118.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.