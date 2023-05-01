Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were traded, and its beta was 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.07 or 9.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.59M. DBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.27, offering almost -550.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.58% since then. We note from Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

Instantly DBD has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.18% year-to-date, but still up 2.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is -27.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.76 percent over the past six months and at a 415.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 104.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $871.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated to make $929.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $829.8 million and $851.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.70%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by -631.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.00% per year for the next five years.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.16% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, and 67.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.55%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock is held by 197 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.17% of the shares, which is about 2.52 million shares worth $3.58 million.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with 2.08% or 1.66 million shares worth $5.34 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.