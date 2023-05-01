Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD)

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -8.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.57M. AUD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.67, offering almost -2125.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Audacy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) trade information

Instantly AUD has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2100 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.67% year-to-date, but still down -13.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) is -9.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.66 day(s).

Audacy Inc. (AUD) estimates and forecasts

Audacy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.65 percent over the past six months and at a 59.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $258.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Audacy Inc. to make $300 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $275.3 million and $319.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.90%.

AUD Dividends

Audacy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.13% of Audacy Inc. shares, and 45.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.42%. Audacy Inc. stock is held by 143 institutions, with Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 2.59% of the shares, which is about 3.5 million shares worth $0.75 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.32% or 3.14 million shares worth $0.71 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.