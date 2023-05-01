Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM)

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.90, and it changed around $0.97 or 14.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.27M. ATOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.10, offering almost -91.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.33% since then. We note from Atomera Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 334.57K.

Atomera Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATOM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atomera Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) trade information

Instantly ATOM has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.20 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.01% year-to-date, but still up 51.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) is 24.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 28.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATOM is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -115.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 135.60%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Atomera Incorporated to make $300k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14,900.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.90%.

ATOM Dividends

Atomera Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.88% of Atomera Incorporated shares, and 31.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.52%. Atomera Incorporated stock is held by 122 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 0.74 million shares worth $4.62 million.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with 1.80% or 0.44 million shares worth $2.89 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.