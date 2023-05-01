Future Outlook And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 18.78 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.50, and it changed around $0.13 or 2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.79B. AMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.89, offering almost -207.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.45% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.38 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AMC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.56 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.14% year-to-date, but still up 10.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is 10.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 137.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.26, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -143.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMC is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 18.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 90.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.17 percent over the past six months and at a 56.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $941.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. to make $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $785.7 million and $1.17 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.90%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 25.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.82%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 384 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 16.17 million shares worth $65.81 million.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund, with 2.65% or 13.7 million shares worth $55.75 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.