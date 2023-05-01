Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.70M. FSP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.33, offering almost -344.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.83% since then. We note from Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) trade information

Instantly FSP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.23% year-to-date, but still down -1.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) is -24.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) estimates and forecasts

Franklin Street Properties Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.39 percent over the past six months and at a -15.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. to make $39.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $42.26 million and $41.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.70%.

FSP Dividends

Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 3.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.97% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares, and 88.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.22%. Franklin Street Properties Corp. stock is held by 229 institutions, with iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 6.68% of the shares, which is about 6.9 million shares worth $16.69 million.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund, with 5.73% or 5.92 million shares worth $16.16 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.