Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 8.13 million shares of the Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.44, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09B. FSR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.59, offering almost -79.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.85% since then. We note from Fisker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.09 million.

Fisker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FSR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fisker Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.64 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.42% year-to-date, but still up 44.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 4.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -226.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Fisker Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.47 percent over the past six months and at a 53.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 613,265.48%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Fisker Inc. to make $372.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12k and $10k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 142,483.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,727,900.00%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.00% of Fisker Inc. shares, and 52.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.55%. Fisker Inc. stock is held by 324 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.87% of the shares, which is about 5.38 million shares worth $39.11 million.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund, with 2.34% or 4.39 million shares worth $31.95 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.