Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 8.55 million shares of the Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) were traded, and its beta was 2.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.03, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43B. FTCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.89, offering almost -219.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.68% since then. We note from Farfetch Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.08 million.

Farfetch Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FTCH as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Farfetch Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Instantly FTCH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.26 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.80% year-to-date, but still down -4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is -12.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTCH is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -396.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Farfetch Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.21 percent over the past six months and at a 17.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -122.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -305.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $513.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Farfetch Limited to make $642.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $514.8 million and $579.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.00%.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 18.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.09% of Farfetch Limited shares, and 74.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.45%. Farfetch Limited stock is held by 349 institutions, with Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.56% of the shares, which is about 5.5 million shares worth $27.0 million.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc., with 1.52% or 5.35 million shares worth $36.5 million as of Jan 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.