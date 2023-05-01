Eyenovia Inc.â€™s (EYEN): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $5.69, and it changed around $0.37 or 6.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $189.98M. EYEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.35, offering almost 5.98% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.64% since then. We note from Eyenovia Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 250.36K.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Instantly EYEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.74 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 0.87%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 249.07% year-to-date, but still up 17.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) is 78.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Eyenovia Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have risen 167.13 percent over the past six months and at a -2.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.00%.

EYEN Dividends

Eyenovia Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.43% of Eyenovia Inc. shares, and 9.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.81%. Eyenovia Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.62% of the shares, which is about 0.62 million shares worth $1.01 million.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund, with 0.73% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.