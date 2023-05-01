Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 83.9 million shares of the Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.03, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.80M. XELA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.60, offering almost -25233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.03. We note from Exela Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 70.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.21 million.

Exela Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XELA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Instantly XELA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0412 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.54% year-to-date, but still down -17.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is -4.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XELA is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6566.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

Exela Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.85 percent over the past six months and at a 91.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $266.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Exela Technologies Inc. to make $291.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $294.31 million and $279.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.40%.

XELA Dividends

Exela Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares, and 1.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.14%. Exela Technologies Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.23% of the shares, which is about 15.68 million shares worth $0.61 million.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund, with 0.05% or 0.67 million shares worth $55317.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.