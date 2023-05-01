Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.01 million shares of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $111.30M. ESPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.87, offering almost -571.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.15% since then. We note from Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ESPR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.81% year-to-date, but still up 3.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is -25.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ESPR is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -83.70 percent over the past six months and at a 38.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc. to make $25.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.84 million and $18.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.80%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 62.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.90% per year for the next five years.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 97.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.80%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.89% of the shares, which is about 2.22 million shares worth $13.81 million.

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund, with 2.16% or 1.65 million shares worth $10.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.