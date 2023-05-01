DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 3.03 million shares of the DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.17, and it changed around $0.26 or 1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.67B. DKNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.29, offering almost -0.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.93% since then. We note from DraftKings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.17 million.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.38 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 94.64% year-to-date, but still up 3.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 17.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DKNG is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

DraftKings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.64 percent over the past six months and at a 34.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $696.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect DraftKings Inc. to make $647.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $417.2 million and $466.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.00%.

DraftKings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.10% per year for the next five years.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 20.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.37% of DraftKings Inc. shares, and 56.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.31%. DraftKings Inc. stock is held by 612 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.64% of the shares, which is about 35.26 million shares worth $788.85 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 5.18% or 23.93 million shares worth $535.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 16.23 million shares worth $362.98 million, making up 3.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.61 million shares worth around $259.65 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.