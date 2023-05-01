Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 2.03 million shares of the Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around $0.06 or 6.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.50M. DOGZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.38, offering almost -460.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.37% since then. We note from Dogness (International) Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 84610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.01K.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Instantly DOGZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.04% year-to-date, but still up 7.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 28.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.10%.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 06.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares, and 9.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.50%. Dogness (International) Corporation stock is held by 13 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.11% of the shares, which is about 2.08 million shares worth $1.98 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.81% or 0.37 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 20518.0 shares worth $19543.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.