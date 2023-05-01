Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.12 million shares of the Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.20, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $701.40M. DM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.17, offering almost -89.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.64% since then. We note from Desktop Metal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.94 million.

Desktop Metal Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended DM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Desktop Metal Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.24 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.76% year-to-date, but still up 3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) is -1.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 27.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.96, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DM is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $2.20.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Desktop Metal Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.04 percent over the past six months and at a 53.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 50.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Desktop Metal Inc. to make $57.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $43.71 million and $57.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -155.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 46.00% per year for the next five years.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.11% of Desktop Metal Inc. shares, and 49.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.45%. Desktop Metal Inc. stock is held by 286 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.19% of the shares, which is about 7.0 million shares worth $9.52 million.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund, with 1.95% or 6.23 million shares worth $8.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.