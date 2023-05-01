CRKN Stock Forecast 2023: Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 68.75%

In the last trading session, 27.19 million shares of the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.02 or 13.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.20M. CRKN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.36, offering almost -750.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.75% since then. We note from Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.51 million.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRKN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2777 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.43% year-to-date, but still up 64.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) is 13.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRKN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -837.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -837.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.94 percent over the past six months and at a 63.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.20%.

1 analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. to make $15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,650.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.30%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares, and 7.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.03%. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 72292.0 shares worth $18485.0.

Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund, with 0.04% or 10703.0 shares worth $2736.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.